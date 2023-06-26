Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 26, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Dogara demands prosecution of fuel subsidy cabals

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday, urged President Bola Tinubu to go after the oil subsidy cabals and bring them to book.Read more

2. Court restrains Gov Yusuf from demolishing building in Kano

Justice S.A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday, restrained the state government from further demolition of buildings along the Bayero University road in the state.Read more

3. Benue speaker blasts local council chairmen for resisting suspension, gives reason for recommendation

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, on Sunday, explained why House recommended the suspension of the chairmen and councilors of the 23 local government areas of the state.Read more

4. Accident: Gov Otu suspends cruise boat operations in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has suspended all cruise boat operations and other activities at Marina Resort in Calabar, the state capital.Read more

5. Abuja power company to increase tariffs from July 1

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will increase tariffs in areas under its network from July 1.Read more

6. Police dismisses video of kidnapping in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed a video on the cases of kidnapping in a part of the state.Read more

7. STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Investments fall by N20.19bn to N41.98bn

The value of shares exchanged in the Nigerian stock market in the just concluded week was N41.986 billion, traded in 39,764 deals for 3.369 billion shares.Read more

8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG, states, LGs share N786.1bn; Foreign reserves drop by 1.86%; other stories

The federal government, 36 states, and 774 local government councils in the country on Thursday shared N786.16 billion as revenue allocation for the month of May.Read more

9. Butcher killed for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto

A group of Islamic extremists on Sunday killed a butcher, Usman Buda, for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State.Read more

10. Banky W breaks silence on alleged romance with ex-label signee, Niyola (Video)

Nigerian music executive, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has responded to allegations that he was cheating on his wife, Adesuwa Etomi.Read more

