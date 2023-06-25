Dogara demands prosecution of fuel subsidy cabals

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday, urged President Bola Tinubu to go after the oil subsidy cabals and bring them to book.

Dogara, who addressed journalists during a Thanksgiving service held in honour of the outgoing General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kaduna State, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, charged the president to recover looted funds from the subsidy cabals.

He described the removal of the fuel subsidy as a fantastic move and a clear departure from the past

The former speaker added that Tinubu has so far demonstrated leadership quality and deserved commendation from Nigerians.

He also commended the president for carrying every region along regardless of party, ethnicity, and religious leanings in the appointment of the new service chiefs.

READ ALSO: ‘I only support candidates, not political parties’, Dogara says

Dogara dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year following the party’s decision to adopt the same faith ticket for the February 25 election.

He later declared his support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the election.

“We stand by him on the subsidy removal. But he must be courageous to pursue the subsidy cabals and recover all the stolen monies from them and prosecute them accordingly,” the ex-speaker said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now