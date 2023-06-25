Okorocha opens up on relationship with Ihedioha

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, has said that he and Emeka Ihedioha, the governor who presided over the state immediately before him, had no political ties.

Okorocha claimed that his relationship with Ihedioha had nothing to do with politics when he spoke with a small group of journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday.

The former governor claimed that people who were exaggerating his recent visit to Ihedioha’s home in Mbaise were doing it incorrectly.

In response to a query from a news reporter about the significance of the recent friendship between him and Ihedioha, Okorocha, the state’s governor from 2011 to 2019, stated that there was no specific political connection between them.

Okorocha said “I have no political romance with Ihedioha. I don’t have one and I don’t intend to have any. I visited Ihedioha’s house because of the death of his Mother. I know what it means to lose a mother and it was incumbent on me to identify with him at the moment of his grief. It is biblical. There is nothing special about it.”

