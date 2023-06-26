NGX: Gains in Transcorp Hotels, Tantalizer, others raise market cap by N71.9bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.22 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N71.94 billion growth in the value of investments from N32.23 trillion to N32.30 trillion at the close of business in the capital market today.

Also, the All-Share Index increased by 129.25 basis points to close at 59,335.88, up from 59,206.63 posted by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded N13.05 billion for 552.68 million shares in 8,052 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the N9.15 billion that exchanged hands for 627.87 million shares in 6,953 deals on Friday.

Tantalizer led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.22 kobo from N0.20 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.30 kobo to move from N3 to N3.30 kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.20 kobo to close at N2.20 kobo, above its opening price of N2 per share.

Thomas Wyatt’s share price was up by N0.13 kobo, moving from N1.30 kobo to N1.43 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotels recorded N1.76 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N17.60 kobo to N19.36 kobo per share.

Unity Bank topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11 kobo to drop from N1.10 kobo to N0.99 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 9.23 percent to end trading at N0.59 kobo from N0.65 kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital lost 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.21 kobo from N0.23 kobo per share

NSLTECH’s share dropped from N0.38 kobo to N0.35 kobo per share after losing 7.89 percent during trading.

Cutix lost N0.15 kobo to drop from N2.75 kobo to N2.60 per share.

Access Bank led the day’s trading with 74.60 million shares valued at N1.13 billion.

BUA Cement followed with 45.40 million shares worth N3.86 billion.

GTCO sold 44.83 million shares worth N1.44 billion.

Universal Insurance traded 40.37 million shares valued at N9.09 million, while Ecobank sold 39.82 million shares valued at N604.80 billion.

