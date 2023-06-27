Cooking gas prices drop, highest in North-Central states, lowest in S’East

The average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, better known as Cooking Gas, dropped to N4,360.69 in May 2023.

This was disclosed in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for May obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.

According to the NBS, the price of refilling a 5kg cylinder depreciated by 6.07% on a month-on-month basis from N4,642.27 recorded in April 2023 to N4,360.69 last month.

However, the price increased by 11.20% on a year-on-year basis when compared to the N3,921.35 reported during the same month in 2022.

The average price of 5kg cooking gas was highest in Bayelsa, Zamfara and Abuja, where 5kg cooking gas was sold at an average price of N5,016.67, N5,000 and N4,900 respectively, while the lowest price was N3,795.83 in Ondo State, N3,800 in Nasarawa and N3,837.14 in Edo.

“In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,712.85, followed by the North-West with N4,550.04, while the South-East recorded the lowest with N4,078.50,” the report reads.

NBS further reported that the cooking gas average retail price for a 12.5kg cylinder also dropped, depreciating by 7.61% on a month-on-month basis from N10,323.33 in April 2023 to N9,537.89 in May 2023, but it rose on a year-on-year basis by 9.30%, compared to N8,726.30 in May 2022.

“On State profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N11,083.33, followed by Jigawa with N10,975.00 and Akwa Ibom with N10,174.29.

“Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Adamawa with N7,925.00, followed by Zamfara and Borno with N8,128.57 and N8,200.00 respectively.

“Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N10,042.60, followed by the South-West with N9,616.89, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N8,908.30,” the NBS disclosed.

