Oil-producing states’ 13% derivative fund hits N85bn in February, up from N58bn in January, says NBS

The nine oil-producing states 13 per cent derivative from oil and gas revenue, rose to about N85bn in February 2024 up from the N58bn in January 2024 data on the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), February 2024 Disbursement from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

According to the Bureau, this represents an increase of N27bn in the 13 per cent oil derivative.

Nigeria’s revenue-sharing formula requires that the nine oil-producing states, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Edo, Ondo, and Rivers, receive 13 per cent as oil revenue derivative.

READ ALSO:NBS reveals top five export destinations for Nigerian products in Q4’23

The development comes following data from NBS, where it said the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), disbursed the sum of N2.07trn to the three tiers of government in February 2024 from the total revenue generated in January 2024.

The amount disbursed consisted of N1.15trn recorded from the Statutory Account, N479bn from Exchange Gain, N16.59m from Electronic Money Transfer Levy, and N420.73bn from Value Added Tax.

According to NBS, the federal government got a total of N407.27bn, states got a total of N379.41bn, and local governments got a total of N278.04bn in February 2024.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now