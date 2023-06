JUST IN: Julius Bio re-elected as Sierra Leone’s president

The Sierra Leonean President, Julius Bio, has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s election in the West African country.

He polled 56 percent of the vote cast to defeat his challenger, Samura Kamara, who gathered 41 percent of the vote in the exercise.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now