One killed in Egypt’s 13-storey building collapse

One person was killed when a 13-storey building collapsed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Monday.

The country’s Ministry of Health said on Tuesday the body was recovered hours after the collapse, while rescuers continued to remove debris and search for victims.

The governor of Alexandria, Mohammed al-Sheriff, said four people were injured in the incident.

He added that the building suffered a vertical split before it collapsed.

The last floor was built without approval and there was an order to remove it.

Most apartments were used as summer vacation accommodation, al-Sheriff said, implying the building was not fully occupied.

The collapse took place ahead of Wednesday’s Eid-el-Kabir festival, a major holiday in Egypt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now