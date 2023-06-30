Taiwan vows to defend itself against aggression

Taiwan has expressed the readiness to defend itself against any aggression including internal and external misinformation threatening to destroy its democracy.

The Asian country, however, it will never seek military confrontations with any of its neighbours.

Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen made the vow when she spoke during the opening ceremony of the 74th World News Media Congress organised by the World Association of News Publishers in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, adding that the country’s military was undergoing major preparedness aimed at positioning it to better respond to current and future challenges.

Ing-wen, who is Taiwan’s first female president elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, while welcoming over 900 media leaders and accomplished editors from 58 countries to Taipei, said: “Taiwan would never seek military confrontation. It has been working for peaceful, stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial coexistence with its neighbours. But it will also defend itself, particularly, by working diligently to counter disinformation campaigns when its democracy is threatened.”

According to her, the maintenance of regional security remains a significant part of Taiwan’s overall government policy.

“We are fully committed to collaborating with our neighbours and democratic partners to prevent armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait, as well as in the East and South China Seas,” she added.

Speaking further on efforts at strengthening its military, Ing-wen said: “Taiwan has launched initiatives to make its military better prepared for both present and future challenges. These initiatives are meant to maximise Taiwan’s self-sufficiency and preparedness and to demonstrate that we are willing to bear our share of the burden, and do not take our security partners’ support for granted.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that China claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since the end of the 1949 civil war when communist forces defeated the nationalist leader, Chiang Kai-shek.

China’s President Xi Jinping also considers Taiwan a breakaway Chinese territory that must be reunited with mainland China, even if it will require the use of force.

