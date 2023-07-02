International
Two killed, 28 injured in another US mass shooting
Two people were confirmed dead and 28 others injured on Sunday in another mass shooting at a block party in the city of Baltimore, the United States
The Acting Police Commissioner in the Baltimore Police Department, Richard Worley, told journalists at a media briefing the attack which is the latest in a widespread gun incident in the US, took place just after 12:30am (04:30 GMT) on Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city.
He said an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed while the 28 injured persons had been transported to hospitals for treatment.
Worley said: “Nine people were transported from the scene to hospitals and 20 people walked into hospitals in the area. Three of the injured are in critical condition.
“The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.
“Police received multiple calls after 12:30 a.m., and arrived to find one woman dead and another nine people suffering from gunshot wounds.
“There is no information on suspects or a motive at this time, but investigators are working an extensive crime scene.”
