Two killed, 28 injured in another US mass shooting

Two people were confirmed dead and 28 others injured on Sunday in another mass shooting at a block party in the city of Baltimore, the United States

The Acting Police Commissioner in the Baltimore Police Department, Richard Worley, told journalists at a media briefing the attack which is the latest in a widespread gun incident in the US, took place just after 12:30am (04:30 GMT) on Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city.

He said an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed while the 28 injured persons had been transported to hospitals for treatment.

READ ALSO:Eight people gunned down in mass shooting at Martin Luther King’s Day event

Worley said: “Nine people were transported from the scene to hospitals and 20 people walked into hospitals in the area. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

“The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Police received multiple calls after 12:30 a.m., and arrived to find one woman dead and another nine people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“There is no information on suspects or a motive at this time, but investigators are working an extensive crime scene.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now