Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 29, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. UN official claims severe hunger affecting 4.3m people in Nigeria

The United Nations humanitarian official in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, claimed on Wednesday severe hunger was affecting 4.3 million people in the country’s North-East states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.Read more

2. Nigerian Mission secures release of 40 nationals from Libyan prison

The Nigerian Mission in Libya has secured the release of 40 Nigerian irregular migrants from the Bir Al-Ghanam detention facility in Libya.Read more

3. ‘They are envious of Tinubu’s achievements,’ Presidency reacts to PDP’s anti-people policy jibe

The presidency has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the statement credited to the party on the policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29.Read more

4. I’m only interested in Olubadan crown, nothing else – Ladoja

The former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, said on Wednesday he was not interested in any other crown except that of Olubadan.Read more

5. Gov Abiodun urges support for reforms initiated by Tinubu’s govt

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.Read more

6. ICPC to appeal court ruling ordering ex-JAMB registrar, Ojerinde’s release

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) will appeal a court ruling ordering the release of the ex-registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.Read more

7. European Commission sets to introduce digital euro amid protest from banks

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for the digital version of the Euro.Read more

8. Currency in circulation up by N200bn in 5 months. What you should know

The currency in circulation (CIC) has increased by 7.4% in the first five months of 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed.Read more

9. Police arrests three for alleged murder of Navy officer in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Navy officer in the state.Read more

10. Arsenal complete Havertz signing from Chelsea

Premier League club Arsenal have completed the signing of Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on Wednesday.Read more

