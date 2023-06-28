‘They are envious of Tinubu’s achievements,’ Presidency reacts to PDP’s anti-people policy jibe

The presidency has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the statement credited to the party on the policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29.

The party had in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the president was pursuing anti-people policies.

The PDP was reacting to the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification initiated by President Tinubu.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, Mr. Dele Alake, said the the PDP was envious of the All Progressives Congress (APC) achievements in just three weeks.

He said: “They (PDP) will say that the government has been pursuing anti-people policies. They will even say worse. That is very mild coming from them.

“We expect them to say worse because all the time they were in government they lacked the gut, the mental capacity, the physical resourcefulness and the vision to do what the government has done or accomplished within short weeks.

“What they could not do in 16 years of holding the presidency of this country Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has done it within three short weeks. So what do you expect them to say?

“They lacked that mental capacity, the physical wherewithal, the managerial acumen to achieve those bold goals, so they have to be envious. So it is normal, it is natural. Even if I were you there is no news in what they have said. So it is expected.”

