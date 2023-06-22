Presidency claims ‘four different nations’ keen to invest in Nigeria

The Presidency has disclosed that about four heads of states of some developed countries have shown willingness to invest in Nigeria’s economy.

This was revealed by Dele Alake, special adviser to the president on special duties, communication, and strategy, during a media briefing with journalists in Paris, France.

“Quite a number of them: the US, France itself, Switzerland, and one or two others that I cannot readily recall now. There are so many institutions and international financial institutions that are also willing to see him,” he said.

Tinubu, one of the international leaders set to attend the New Global Financial Pact Summit scheduled for June 22 and 23, left Nigeria on Tuesday. The summit will take place in France’s Palais Brongniart.

According to Alake, the purpose of the nation’s participation in the summit was to build relationships with other nations as well as international financial corporations and institutions.

He further noted that leaders from the United States of America, France, and Switzerland have already indicated interest to meet Tinubu, especially after the implementation of the government’s policy on foreign exchange rate unification, removal of domiciliary account restrictions, among others.

“There are several heads of state of developed societies that Mr. president’s policies in the last three weeks have really encouraged to become more interested in the affairs of Nigeria in shoring up the economy,” he said.

“So, a lot of them are quite interested; so many of them have even indicated interest to meet with Mr. president on this trip. Some time ago, we were having a meeting with the president structuring some of these meetings with heads of state upstairs.

“At the last count, about three to four different heads of state of developed countries have indicated the willingness to meet with him, have a chat with him, and explore areas of cooperation, on the economy, on agriculture, and on other areas that are salient to the development of Nigeria’s economy. That is generally the essence of this meeting.”

