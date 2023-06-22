Navy denies reports outgoing CNS refused to hand over to new chief, Ogalla

The Nigerian Navy has denied reports that the the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral AZ Gambo has refused to handover to the incoming CNS, Rear Admiral EI Ogalla.

The NN, in a statement on Wednesday night by its Director of Information, Commodore AO AYO-VAUGHAN, said handing and taking over in the Navy is procedural according to the tradition of the Navy.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a malicious publication by some online media such as Peoples Gazette, opr.news, hallmarknews and others alleging the refusal of the outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral AZ Gambo CFR to hand over to the incoming Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral EI Ogalla.

“The media reports are totally lies, misleading and capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public. It is therefore necessary to put the record straight.

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural. Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on deck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign.

“Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday 23 June 2023 in line with age-long naval tradition.

“Instructively, it is pertinent to mention that sister Services are also due to hand over as they have set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the malicious publication and erroneous information as a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”

