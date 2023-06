Arsenal complete Havertz signing from Chelsea

Premier League club Arsenal have completed the signing of Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on Thursday

The transfer saw Havertz agree to a five-year deal until 2028, and worth £65m.

The 24-year-old spent three years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.

More to follow..

