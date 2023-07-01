Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 1, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. NUC tackles ASUU, says it lied on the alleged imposition of new curriculum on universities

The National Universities Commission {NUC} has reacted to a claim by the Academic Staff Union of Universities {ASUU} that the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards {CCMAS} was developed and imposed on universities in the country.Read more

2. Abia: Controversy as Speaker names LP member Majority leader in PDP dominated assembly

Controversy is currently brewing at the Abia State House of Assembly, after the Speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, announced the member representing Arochukwu state constituency, Hon. Uchenna Okoro, of the Labour Party, as the majority leader of the House dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}.Read more

3. Abbas reiterates NASS commitment to efforts at combating climate change

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian legislature to efforts that will address the challenges of climate change globally.Read more

4. PSC advises Egbetokun to adhere to 15 percent geopolitical zone balancing in appointments

The Police Service Commission {PSC} has approved the appointment of eight Commissioners of Police for state commands across the country.Read more

5. We remain loyal to the traditional institution, Shettima assures Sultan

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Friday, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu will remain loyal to the traditional institution in the country.Read more

6. IGP orders attitudinal training for police officers

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Friday, ordered the creation of a comprehensive training and curriculum for police colleges with emphasis on attitudinal and behavioral change for police officers.Read more

7. PoS agents in Lagos increase charges for withdrawal, transfer

Residents of Lagos State will soon start to pay more for withdrawal and transfer of money through Point of Sale {PoS}, the Lagos State chapter of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria have resolve to charge customers N500 for N10,000 cash withdrawals.Read more

8. Customers to lose inactive lines as NCC releases new guidelines for telcos

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has directed telecommunications companies in Nigeria to deactivate phone lines unused for six consecutive months for Revenue Generating Event (RGE).Read more

9. Policemen arrested for running their vehicle over a man in handcuffs

The Edo State Police Command, on Friday, said it has arrested some policemen who ran their vehicle over a handcuffed middle-age man in Ekpoma, Edo State.Read more

10. Alleged Racism: PSG boss Galtier arrested, to face trial

Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier was on Friday arrested and taken in for questioning as a result of an investigation into alleged discrimination.Read more

