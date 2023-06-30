Alleged Racism: PSG boss Galtier arrested, to face trial

Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier was on Friday arrested and taken in for questioning as a result of an investigation into alleged discrimination.

Galtier will go on trial in December, according to numerous reports from Europe.

In April, the 56-year-old was accused of making racist remarks when he was manager of Nice. He has however denied the allegations.

After the interrogations on Friday, Ripples Nigeria understands that the PSG boss will stand trial on December 15 before the Nice Criminal Court.

Galtier has been charged with “moral harassment and discrimination on the grounds of actual or supposed membership or non-membership of a particular ethnic group, nation, alleged race or religion”, Nice’s public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said.

In a leaked email sent to Nice’s owners in April, it was alleged Galtier said there were too many black and Muslim players in the squad.

At the time, Galtier said he was “deeply shocked by the claims” and started a defamation suit against two journalists and ex-Nice sporting director Julien Fournier.

Recall that Galtier guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season, but they were eliminated in the Champions League’s last 16 by Bayern Munich.

He is widely expected to leave the Qatar-owned club this summer, with PSG understood to be close to appointing former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as their new boss.

