Abbas reiterates NASS commitment to efforts at combating climate change

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian legislature to efforts that will address the challenges of climate change globally.

The Speaker, in a statement on Friday to mark the International Day of Parliamentarism, called on parliaments across the world to intensify efforts on climate action.

According to Abbas, the International Day of Parliamentarism, which marked the anniversary of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), was a day that calls for reflection among Parliaments anywhere in the world.

He further stated that the 2023 theme, ‘Parliaments for the Planet,’ which focuses on climate action, was apt as the world battled climate change.

Read also: Tinubu, other world leaders brainstorm to tackle poverty, climate change for vulnerable countries

The Speaker, who also noted that the Nigerian Parliament, which is a member of the IPU, would continue to work assiduously with other Parliaments around the world to address the issue of climate change through legislation. He added that over the years, the Nigerian Parliament has played a key role on issues related to addressing climate change, saying that would continue in years to come.

According to him, climate change poses a great threat to mankind, hence the need to take concerted action to contain it.

The United Nations said the theme for this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Parliamentarism, ‘Parliaments for the Planet,’ is designed to mobilize parliaments and parliamentarians to act on the climate emergency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now