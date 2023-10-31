Reps speaker, Abass, in moves to regulate use of AI in Nigeria

The House of Representatives is planning to enact laws that would regulate use of Artificial Intelligence in the country.

Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas disclosed on Monday. that this move was to guide against abuse such as identity theft.

Abbas, who made the disclosure at the 7th Convocation Ceremony organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies in collaboration with the University of Benin, held in Abuja, stressed the need for Nigeria to have a regulatory framework in place for emerging technologies.

According to him, although new technologies such as AI and robotics have immense benefits, there is a need to check their misuse and abuse.

Speaking further, Abbas stressed that AI can create many benefits, such as better healthcare, safer and cleaner transport, more efficient manufacturing, and cheaper and more sustainable energy.

He also stated that integrating AI into education would present a transformative shift in how teaching and learning are conducted.

He added that AI has the potential to customise learning, enhance educational tools, and improve administrative systems, offering several benefits and also posing unique challenges.

He, however, said that despite the opportunities of AI, there are risks involved

The Speaker said: “Datasets and algorithms can reflect or reinforce gender, racial, or ideological biases. More critically, AI can deepen inequalities by automating routine tasks and displacing jobs. There is also likely to be a rise in identity theft and fraud, as evidenced by the use of AI to create highly realistic deep fakes.

“These are intended to misinform, trick and confuse people. Attackers use these maliciously crafted videos, photos and audio to create societal unrest, carry out fraud and damage the reputations of individuals and brands.

“Accordingly and in recognition of the opportunities and threats posed by AI, the 10th House of Representatives will engage stakeholders and experts on this and related issues.”

“Therefore, in the coming weeks, I will introduce a bill to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ensure better conditions for the development and use of this innovative technology in Nigeria.

“This will be the first such effort in Africa and one of only a few undertaken by parliaments worldwide.”

