Google announces launch of Axiom amid warnings about energy usage of AI models

American multinational corporation and technology company, Google,has announced the launch of Axiom, the company’s first Arm-based CPU specifically created for data centers, which was designed using Arm’s Neoverse V2 CPU.

In the cloud, Axion outperforms Google’s fastest general-purpose Arm-based tools by thirty percent, and the newest, equivalent x86-based virtual machines by fifty percent.

The company also stated that it uses 60% less energy than the equivalent x86-based virtual machines.

Axion is already being used by Google in a number of applications, including BigTable and Google Earth Engine, with more to come.

READ ALSO:Google sues two Chinese scammers for fake crypto apps

The announcement comes after Arms CEO René Haas issued a warning about the energy usage of recent AI models like Axiom, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

He called models such as ChatGPT “insatiable” regarding their need for electricity. “The more information they gather, the smarter they are, but the more information they gather to get smarter, the more power it takes, as Haas stated.

By the end of the decade, AI data centers could consume as much as 20 percent to 25 percent of US power requirements.

”Today, that’s probably four percent or less. That’s hardly very sustainable, to be honest with you.” Haas noted.

He also stressed the need for greater efficiency in order to maintain the pace of breakthroughs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now