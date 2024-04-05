Google sues two Chinese scammers for fake crypto apps

Search engine giant Google has launched a lawsuit against two Chinese nationals for defrauding unsuspecting users with fake cryptocurrency apps.

The two Chinese nationals have been dragged to court by Google for listing no fewer than 87 fake cryptocurrency Android apps and duping 100,000 users worldwide.

The lawsuit claims that Hongnam Cheung, also known as Zhang Hongnim or Stanford Fischer, and Yunfeng Sun, also known as Alphonse Sun, have been running the scheme since 2019.

According to Google, the two provided “false statements” about their identities, locations, and app functions in order to get their apps approved for download on the Play Store.

READ ALSO:Australian regulators sue Google over misuse of personal data

“This is a unique chance for us to fight back against bad actors who ran a large crypto scam to steal from our users,” said Google’s general counsel, Halimah DeLaine Prado, according to CNBC.

With cryptocurrency fraud damages in the United States expected to reach $1 billion by 2023, Google’s lawsuit tries to both safeguard its customers and act as a warning to prevent more theft.

The accused parties allegedly used a variety of ways to target victims, including Google Voice and text messages, YouTube promotional videos, and affiliate marketing techniques that date back at least to 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now