Tech
Google sues two Chinese scammers for fake crypto apps
Search engine giant Google has launched a lawsuit against two Chinese nationals for defrauding unsuspecting users with fake cryptocurrency apps.
The two Chinese nationals have been dragged to court by Google for listing no fewer than 87 fake cryptocurrency Android apps and duping 100,000 users worldwide.
The lawsuit claims that Hongnam Cheung, also known as Zhang Hongnim or Stanford Fischer, and Yunfeng Sun, also known as Alphonse Sun, have been running the scheme since 2019.
According to Google, the two provided “false statements” about their identities, locations, and app functions in order to get their apps approved for download on the Play Store.
READ ALSO:Australian regulators sue Google over misuse of personal data
“This is a unique chance for us to fight back against bad actors who ran a large crypto scam to steal from our users,” said Google’s general counsel, Halimah DeLaine Prado, according to CNBC.
With cryptocurrency fraud damages in the United States expected to reach $1 billion by 2023, Google’s lawsuit tries to both safeguard its customers and act as a warning to prevent more theft.
The accused parties allegedly used a variety of ways to target victims, including Google Voice and text messages, YouTube promotional videos, and affiliate marketing techniques that date back at least to 2019.
