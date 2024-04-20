Tech
Google fires 28 employees who protested company’s business ties with the Israeli govt
Search engine giant Google has fired no fewer that 28 employees who protested the company’s business ties with the Israeli government.
The pro-Palestinian employees who took part in a 10-hour sit-in at Google’s New York headquarters were fired for storming the office and donning traditional Arab headscarves.
Google vice president of worldwide security Chris Rackow said in a memo to the entire company that they were let go late on Wednesday, April 17, following an internal inquiry.
“They took over office spaces, defaced our property, and physically impeded the work of other Googlers,” Rackow wrote in the memo.
“Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made co-workers feel threatened”, he added.
As part of a demonstration that also included Google’s Seattle headquarters, the demonstrators took over the 10th floor of the company’s Chelsea, Manhattan, offices. The event was dubbed “No Tech for Genocide Day of Action.”
“Behavior like this has no place in our workplace and we will not tolerate it,” Rackow wrote.
“It clearly violates multiple policies that all employees must adhere to, including our code of conduct and policy on harassment, discrimination, retaliation, standards of conduct, and workplace concerns.”
