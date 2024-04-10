Ride-hailing company, Cruise, resumes tests for fleet of self-driving taxis

American self-driving car company Cruise has resumed tests for its fleet of self-driving taxi’s, though with no passengers yet, as it seeks to recommence commercial operations.

According to a statement issued by the company, human drivers would be the ones behind the wheel at first, with no passengers and no automated driving features activated.

Cruise is embarking on the tests to regain public trust after lawmakers banned the GM subsidiary from operating its vehicles in the city of California after one of its vehicles ran over a person in California in October and dragged them over 20 feet.

The company says it hopes to eventually begin human-supervised autonomous testing in Phoenix and that the goal of the revived testing is to enhance its systems by gathering additional road data to continue feeding its machine learning model.

However, Cruise still has a long way to go before it can properly demonstrate that its driverless cars are ready to be driven again, as the city in which it operates hasn’t lifted the initial ban it imposed. Nevertheless, the state has seemingly made it evident how the firm can get its act together.

“The DMV has provided Cruise with the steps needed to apply to reinstate its suspended permits,” the California Department of Motor Vehicles wrote last October.

