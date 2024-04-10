Tech
Ride-hailing company, Cruise, resumes tests for fleet of self-driving taxis
American self-driving car company Cruise has resumed tests for its fleet of self-driving taxi’s, though with no passengers yet, as it seeks to recommence commercial operations.
According to a statement issued by the company, human drivers would be the ones behind the wheel at first, with no passengers and no automated driving features activated.
Cruise is embarking on the tests to regain public trust after lawmakers banned the GM subsidiary from operating its vehicles in the city of California after one of its vehicles ran over a person in California in October and dragged them over 20 feet.
READ ALSO:Tesla robotaxi to be unveiled August, Elon Musk reveals
The company says it hopes to eventually begin human-supervised autonomous testing in Phoenix and that the goal of the revived testing is to enhance its systems by gathering additional road data to continue feeding its machine learning model.
However, Cruise still has a long way to go before it can properly demonstrate that its driverless cars are ready to be driven again, as the city in which it operates hasn’t lifted the initial ban it imposed. Nevertheless, the state has seemingly made it evident how the firm can get its act together.
“The DMV has provided Cruise with the steps needed to apply to reinstate its suspended permits,” the California Department of Motor Vehicles wrote last October.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...