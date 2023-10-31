Politics
It’s despicable! Bode George decries Rivers Assembly fiasco
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George, has described the turmoil that engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday as a despicable and disgraceful affront to democracy.
George who was reacting to the crisis that ensued in the Assembly following attempts by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara which led to the removal of the House leader and the emergence of a factional Speaker, called on the party leaders to intervene and restore order before the situation escalated further.
The PDP chieftain who made the appeal on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, Politics Today, said he was unhappy at the development considering the fact that the state was a PDP state and the party leaders should do everything possible to bring every member under one roof.
“What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room who would call everybody to order. What is happening in Rivers is despicable. It is heart rendering and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state,” he lamented.
Read also: Rivers impeachment crisis worsens as police shoot at Gov Fubara with teargas, water cannon (Video)
“And for such a thing to be happening at this particular time, it’s bothering me, and the party must immediately get involved. The elections are over, the tribunal and electoral process is also over and now let’s come and rebuild the party.
“All those broken areas must be patched up so that we can remain the indivisible and undefeatable party for the future. I am very sad about what is going on in Rivers State.
“All sides should calm down. Let the elders get involved to be able to resolve the crisis. In an organisation, yes, you would have differences. We can disagree without being disagreeable. Please, all sides should calm down and walk the part of honour,” he added.
