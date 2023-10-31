IMPEACHMENT: Ondo Assembly toes same line as Akeredolu, insists dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, must go

There are indications that the apology tendered by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is not enough to save him.

This is as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, on Monday, insisted that the assembly will forge ahead with the planned impeachment of Aiyedatiwa despite the apology he tendered to Akeredolu.

According to the Speaker, the apology was a personal business between Aiyedatiwa and his principal.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Ondo State House of Assembly had been in moves to impeach the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

It is however believed that the impeachment process is a fallout of the cracked relationship between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

It would be recalled that the deputy governor had last week tendered a public apology to the governor, blaming the crisis between them on the handiwork of political contenders in the state ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in 2024. Aiyedatiwa said he remained loyal to Akeredolu and his administration.

Read also: Reps speaker, Abass, in moves to regulate use of AI in Nigeria

However, the Speaker, on Monday, said: “Aiyedatiwa’s apology is about a personal issue between him and Governor Akeredolu. The Assembly will continue with the impeachment process against the deputy governor.”

The Speaker also said claims that the impeachment process had divided the Assembly were untrue, adding that steps had already been taken to unite the lawmakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now