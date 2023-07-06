Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 6, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. At PEPC, Tinubu, Shetima tender document showing Obi is not a registered Labour Party member in Anambra

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, tendered 18 exhibits in their defence of the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.Read more

2. Resident doctors give Nigerian govt fresh 14-day ultimatum to meet demand for 200% pay rise

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to meet its demand for a salary increase.Read more

3. I have not endorsed any candidate for Edo 2024 guber poll —Labour Party chairman, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, said on Wednesday the party has not endorsed any candidate for next year’s governorship election in Edo State.Read more

4. Imo govt dismisses report of attack on state secretariat

The Imo State government has dismissed a report on the attack of the state secretariat by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order in the state on Wednesday morning.Read more

5. NASS principal officers: Adamu, Omisore meet Tinubu in Aso Rock

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on Wednesday visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

6. Ekiti govt condemns planned ‘kiss-a-thon,’ warns hoteliers

The Ekiti State government on Wednesday dismissed the kiss-a-thon being planned by a group in the state as immoral and unhealthy.Read more

7. Intercity bus fare rises by 9%, highest in South-West, North-East

The average fare for intercity bus transport in Nigeria increased by 9.09 per cent on a year-on-year basis to N4,002.16 in May, transportation data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, disclosed.Read more

8. New Stanbic report says employment went up, new businesses emerged after fuel subsidy removal

The impact of fuel subsidy removal on the cost of operations didn’t stop the increase in employment and new businesses in Nigeria, a new report has shown.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests bus driver over alleged theft of N1.8m

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a commercial bus driver, Babatunde Adekunle for allegedly withdrawing money fraudulently from a customer’s account in Kwara State.Read more

10. Yul Edochie drums up support for Tinubu

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has solicited support for President Bola Tinubu.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now