Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 6, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. At PEPC, Tinubu, Shetima tender document showing Obi is not a registered Labour Party member in Anambra
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, tendered 18 exhibits in their defence of the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.Read more
2. Resident doctors give Nigerian govt fresh 14-day ultimatum to meet demand for 200% pay rise
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to meet its demand for a salary increase.Read more
3. I have not endorsed any candidate for Edo 2024 guber poll —Labour Party chairman, Abure
The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, said on Wednesday the party has not endorsed any candidate for next year’s governorship election in Edo State.Read more
4. Imo govt dismisses report of attack on state secretariat
The Imo State government has dismissed a report on the attack of the state secretariat by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order in the state on Wednesday morning.Read more
5. NASS principal officers: Adamu, Omisore meet Tinubu in Aso Rock
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on Wednesday visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023
6. Ekiti govt condemns planned ‘kiss-a-thon,’ warns hoteliers
The Ekiti State government on Wednesday dismissed the kiss-a-thon being planned by a group in the state as immoral and unhealthy.Read more
7. Intercity bus fare rises by 9%, highest in South-West, North-East
The average fare for intercity bus transport in Nigeria increased by 9.09 per cent on a year-on-year basis to N4,002.16 in May, transportation data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, disclosed.Read more
8. New Stanbic report says employment went up, new businesses emerged after fuel subsidy removal
The impact of fuel subsidy removal on the cost of operations didn’t stop the increase in employment and new businesses in Nigeria, a new report has shown.Read more
9. NSCDC arrests bus driver over alleged theft of N1.8m
The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a commercial bus driver, Babatunde Adekunle for allegedly withdrawing money fraudulently from a customer’s account in Kwara State.Read more
10. Yul Edochie drums up support for Tinubu
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has solicited support for President Bola Tinubu.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...