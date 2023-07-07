Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Zuckerberg drops hint on Threads monetization as App ramps up 30m users hours after launch

At least 30 million people have signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, designed to compete with the microblogging platform, Twitter, which has undergone several changes since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.Read more

2. Kano anti-corruption agency to quiz Ganduje over Dollar video

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has invited former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over alleged bribery.Read more

3. Gbenga Daniel writes Gov Abiodun to stop over N600,000 monthly allowances

The former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, has requested Governor Dapo Abiodun to stop his monthly pension and allowances totaling N676,376.95.Read more

4. Reps to probe NPA, NIMASA over auction of govt’s assets

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to probe the alleged illegal auction of the Federal Government properties by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).Read more

5. Tinubu requests National Assembly confirmation of service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday requested the National Assembly confirmation of the newly appointed service chiefs.Read more

6. Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries to 16

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, signed an Executive Order reducing ministries in the state from 28 to 16.Read more

7. INEC files six count charge against suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been slammed with six-count charges by the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}over the role he played in the controversy that played out in the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State.Read more

8. Conoil is poster child for corporate fraud, Eastline Energy alleges

Conoil Producing Limited has been accused by Eastline Energy Resources Limited of being a corporate fraud and allegedly having a felon as a director in the company.Read more

9. Tinubu signs Executive Orders to ease tax burden on businesses

Four Executive Orders delaying and suspending the start of certain taxes paid by businesses in the nation have received President Bola Tinubu’s approval.Read more

10. Police arrests pastor for allegedly defiling teenager in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested a pastor identified as Piler Erekwa, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.Read more

