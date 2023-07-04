Ogun, Oyo, Kwara get new CPs as IGP approves deployment of 35 senior officers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of 35 commissioners of police to various commands and formations across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday night in Abuja, said the deployment followed the approval of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The exercise, according to him, was in line with the police leadership’s commitment to effective policing, security, and the maintenance of law and order in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The newly posted Commissioners of Police are CP Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi to Kwara State Command, CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, fdc, to Oyo State Command, CP Augustina N. Ogbodo to Ebonyi State Command, CP Samuel Titus Musa to Kebbi State Command, CP Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye to Anambra State Command, CP Auwal Musa to Bauchi State Command, and CP Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha to Ogun State Command.

“Others include CP Margaret Ochalla to Police Special Fraud Unit Annex Lagos, CP Banji Ogunrinde to head the Explosive Ordnance Unit, CP Rhoda A. Olofu to Ports Authority Police Western, Lagos, CP Kareem Musa to Interpol Annex Lagos, CP Audu Dabigi to Border Patrol Force, CP Abibo D. Reuben, fsi to Police Mobile Force, CP Adekunle Ismaila Olusokan to Welfare FHQ Abuja, CP Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola to Special Fraud Unit FCID Abuja, and CP Abaniwonda S. Olufemi to Deputy Force Secretary amongst others.

“The IGP charges the appointed Commissioners of Police to key into his policies, vision, and mission for the Nigerian Police Force while mandating them to prioritise the safety and well-being of the citizens they serve, ensuring adherence to the principles of fairness, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

“While urging them to serve as exemplary leaders, fostering harmonious relationships with other security agencies, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders, the Inspector-General of Police tasks them to promote intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention strategies, and community engagement initiatives that will enhance public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.”

