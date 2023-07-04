Kogi govt dismisses claims of extra-judicial killings

The Kogi State government on Tuesday dismissed reports of extra-judicial killings in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja, described the claims as the handiwork of the enemies of the state.

The government was reacting to a protest that trailed the recent operation by security agents in the state.

He said: “The insinuation on extrajudicial killings is what some naysayers and purveyors of violence, who were hard-hit by the recent onslaught on criminals in the state want people to believe.

“It’s unfortunate that they have been mourning a criminal, gunrunner, and kidnapper, who was taken down by security agents after his attack on security operatives in the state.

“We cannot sacrifice the peace of the state on the altar of violent politics.”

The commissioner said the protest was a deliberate act to misinform the people of Kogi and create an impression of crisis ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Fanwo added: “The Kogi government wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that the good people of the state are totally in support of actions being taken by security agencies to rid the state of crime and allow the peace that has been enjoyed over the years to endure.

“If there is anyone on the streets protesting against the peace and security of the state, that person must immediately be regarded as a criminal whose trade has been cut short by the zero tolerance for criminality approach of the security agencies.

“We wish to inform members of the general public that the Kogi government will continue to make deliberate and legally-certified efforts at ensuring peace and security in the state.

“This is because that remains the principal responsibility of the government. Politicians harboring criminals with the intent of disturbing the peace of the state will always have security agencies to contend with.”

