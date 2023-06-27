Kogi govt warns politicians against ‘reckless statements’ in fight against insecurity

The political class has been cautioned by the Kogi State Government not to make reckless remarks that would jeopardise the state’s security situation.

Kogi will become the most peaceful state in the federation by continuing to give security services the authority they need to protect people and property, according to the state’s commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo.

He stated this in a statement released in Lokoja, on Monday.

It reads, “The State Government cautions the political class against making reckless statements that could undermine security in the state as we will ensure that the responsibility to keep our people safe is not jeopardised by unbridled political desperation by the enemies of our dear state.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has assured security agencies of his iron-cast support in their efforts at combating crime in the state in line with the Agenda of his administration. Politics is not a crime but crime too is not politics.

“Anyone who threatens the peace of our dear state shall be made to face the full wrath of the law devoid of political, class, religious or ethnic considerations.

“We urge our people to go about their normal businesses. Over the last eight years, the Yahaya Bello Administration has created a population of Kogites who are united, unselfish, altruistic and patriotic. We will finish strong.

“Our dear state holds a promise to greatness. We cannot afford to allow a few elements with no regard for human life to reverse our sterling gains in the area of security.”

