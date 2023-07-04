Family of UTME candidate accused of forging score, Mmesoma, rules out lawsuit against JAMB

Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, the father of a teenage girl, Mmesoma who was accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), said on Tuesday the family has no plan to sue the examination body.

JAMB had in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, accused the student of forging her result, withdrew the result, and banned her from taking the exams for three years.

The girl had earlier been declared the best student in this year’s UTME with a score of 362 out of the total mark of 400.

Ejikeme told journalists who visited his house in Nnewi, Anambra State, that the family had left everything to God.

He insisted that her daughter did not forge her results and described her as a hardworking student.

Ejikeme said: “My daughter studies so hard that even when you ask her to go to bed late in the night, she will insist on reading more because she wants to study Medicine and Surgery.

READ ALSO: Innoson calls for investigation of acclaimed top scorer in 2023 UTME

“After all the stress, someone will say her result was forged. I have no doubt about this matter. I’m sure my daughter did not forge the result and we are ready to go to any length to prove it.

“I only feel bad that after what my daughter has gone through reading for the exams, she is being denied her legitimate score.

“Since this allegation of forgery broke out, both my wife and my daughter have been feeling very sad. My daughter is traumatized.

“We want a diligent investigation into this matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now