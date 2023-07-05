Lagos to begin trial of Eze Ndigbo who threatened to invite IPOB to town

The Lagos State government is to begin the trial of the embattled Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Frederick Nwajagu, for alleged terrorism and threats to lives.

At the last sitting on July 4, the case which will be heard at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, was adjourned to Wednesday by Justice Yetunde Adesanya, following the absence of Nwajagu’s counsel.

Nwajagu, was arrested in April by the Department of State Services (DSS), following a viral video in which he allegedly threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), to Lagos to secure the property of Igbos in the state.

At the hearing of the matter, the prosecution counsel announced his presence but there was no legal representative for the defendant forcing Justice Adesanya to adjourn the case.

