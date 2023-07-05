Two suspects who hacked 1000 bank accounts in police net

Two persons, who allegedly hacked 1000 bank accounts using BVN linked numbers have been arrested by the Zone 2 Police Command.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, in a statement on Tuesday, revealed that the suspects, who specialised in hacking local banks, were nabbed at their hideout in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, following a petition by the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

She identified the suspects as Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50, adding that efforts were on to arrest other accomplices linked to the crime.

The statement reads: “On May 8, 2023, a petition was submitted by United Bank for Africa to the Assistant Inspector General of Police that there are some syndicates that specialise in internet fraud of various banks in Nigeria, most especially United Bank for Africa, in which they hack into customers’ accounts and move their monies.

“Based on the petition, the AIG raised a team of detectives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit, who swung into action with the aid of modern technology, and two suspects, Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50, were tracked down at their hideout in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“The suspects confessed to the crime that they have many syndicates all over Nigeria and that they use software to hack into customers’ accounts and move their money undetected from any bank they wish. However, the modus operandi of these fraudsters is to have a customer’s BVN linked phone number and bank alert for easy transfer of the money.”

According to Idris-Adamu, “over 1000 customers’ accounts have been hacked and defrauded across the country.”

She also noted that investigation into the incident revealed that members of the syndicates were drawn from different parts of the country, adding that efforts were in top gear to arrest all suspects connected with the crime.

"In the interim, the investigation is still ongoing and suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation," Idris-Adamu added.

