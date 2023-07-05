Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted robbery in Lagos

A Lagos resident, Temitope Olowo has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted robbery by a Lagos State High Court sitting in the Tafawa Balewa Square area of the state on Tuesday.

The trial judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya handed down the verdict on the convict, who was sentenced on a one count amended charge of attempted robbery after a plea bargain application was made.

Olowo was first arraigned on November 9, 2018, on three-count charge bordering on arm robbery but he pleaded not guilty.

The trial commenced and the prosecution counsel, Olayemi Shofolu, called two witnesses.

But the defendant, through his counsel, J. I. Osagede, however, filed for a plea bargain agreement and the charge was amended.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel notified the court about the one-count amended charge.

Read also: Two suspects who hacked 1000 bank accounts in police net

According to Shofolu, the convict committed the offence on July 26, 2017, at No. 1/3, Akowonjo Street, Lagos.

He further told the court that Olowo had attempted to rob one Desmond Ifeanyi of his personal belongings, adding that the offence contravened Section 298(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Olowo pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Adesanya, consequently found Olowo guilty as charged and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment.

She, however, ordered that the sentence would take effect from October 16, 2017, the day the convict was remanded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now