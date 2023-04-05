Eze Ndigbo who threatened to invite IPOB to Lagos, remanded for 30 days

The Eze Ndigbo Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu, who threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to protect Igbo people and their businesses, have been remanded in prison custody for 30 days.

The remand order on Nwajagu was given on Wednesday by Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka of the Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, who ordered that the 67-year-old Igbo leader should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility for 30 days, before adjourning the case until May 3 for mention.

Nwajagu who got into trouble when a video recording where he threatened to invite the Biafran agitators to Lagos to protect Igbo people went viral, was charged with conspiracy and breach of public peace by the Department of State Services (DSS).

During the proceeding, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Nwajagu and others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

Nurudeen alleged that the Eze Ndigbo, by the threat, had put fear in Lagos residents, thereby causing a breach of the peace.

The prosecutor said the offences contravene sections 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and urged the court to remand Nwajagu for 30 days while investigations continue.

