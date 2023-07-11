Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 10, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. APC Adamawa guber candidate, Binani, files fresh suit against INEC for nullifying her declaration as gov

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 Adamawa governorship election, Aisha Dahiru, widely called Binani, has filed a fresh suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the nullification of her declaration as governor of Adamawa State.Read more

2. Nigeria witnessed unprecedented corruption under Buhari – Kukah

The Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said on Monday Nigeria witnessed unprecedented corruption under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.Read more

3. Afe Babalola decries inclusion of sitting judges in election tribunals

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Babalola, on Monday, decried the inclusion of sitting judges in the election petition tribunals.Read more

4. Tinubu returns to Abuja after attending ECOWAS meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday to the country after taking part in the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Guinea Bissau.Read more

5. Adamu meets APC state chairmen in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday, met with state chairmen of the party in Abuja.Read more

6. EFCC, ICPC to monitor sales, distribution of fertilisers in Niger

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, said on Monday the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would monitor the sales and distribution of fertilisers in the state.Read more

7. Nigerian govt to harmonise FIRS, NIMASA, other revenue agencies

The Federal Government will harmonise all revenue-collecting agencies for effective performance in the country.Read more

8. Nigeria’s capital market closes strong as MRS, Neimeth, others earn N851.2bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N851.22 billion at the end of trading on Monday.Read more

9. Police arrests five suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested five suspected cultists in the Ajegunle area of the state.Read more

10. UN chief condemns killing of 22 in Sudan’s air strike

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the air strike in the Sudanese city of Omdurman.Read more

