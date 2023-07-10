Nigeria’s capital market closes strong as MRS, Neimeth, others earn N851.2bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N851.22 billion at the end of trading on Monday.

This followed the growth in market capitalization from N34.32 trillion to N35.17 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 2,583.81 basis points to close at 64,603.69, up from 62,019.88 posted by the bourse on Friday.

Investors traded 1.83 billion shares valued at N22.03 billion in 14,584 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 1.22 billion shares worth N13.84 billion which exchanged hands in 10,393 deals last Friday.

MRS topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N9.95 kobo to end trading at N109.45 kobo from N99.50 kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.20 kobo to move from N2 to N2.20 kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained N0.18 kobo to close at N1.98 kobo, above its opening price of N1.80 kobo per share.

DAAR Comm’s share price was up by 10 percent, moving from N0.20 kobo to N0.22 kobo per share.

Dangote Cement recorded N30 rise in share price, appreciating from N300 to N330.10 kobo per share.

Pharmadeko topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20 kobo to drop from N2.03 to N1.83 kobo per share.

Union Dicon’s share price dropped by N0.85 kobo to end trading at N8.10 kobo from N8.95 kobo per share.

Berger lost N1 to end trading with N10 from N11 per share.

Wapic’s share dropped from N0.66 kobo to N0.61 kobo per share after losing 7.58 per cent during trading.

Champion Breweries lost N0.25 kobo, dropping from N4.60 kobo to N4.35 kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 198.22 million shares valued at N4.41 billion.

Universal Insurance followed with 184.65 million shares worth N53.46 million.

Sterling Bank sold 161.64 million shares worth N724.33 million.

Transcorp traded 156.41 million shares valued at N706.91 million, while AIICO sold 98.32 million shares valued at N735.79 million.

