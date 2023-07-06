NGX: Investors trade N95bn shares as market cap rises by 0.8%

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 5.44 billion shares valued at N95 billion in 9,948 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 846.32 million shares worth N10.30 billion traded by shareholders in 9,815 deals on Wednesday.

The equity capitalization rose by 0.80 percent or N270.24 billion from N33.50 trillion to N33.77 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 496.31 basis points to close at 62,019.88, up from 61,523.57 posted by the bourse the previous day.

UBN topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.75 kobo to end trading at N8.25 kobo from N7.50 kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.32 kobo to move from N3.20 kobo to N3.52 kobo per share.

Eterna gained N2.35 kobo to close at N25.85 kobo, above its opening price of N23.50 kobo per share.

Conoil’s share price was up by N9.30 kobo, moving from N93 to N102.30 kobo per share.

MRS recorded N8.30 percent rise in share price, appreciating from N83 to N91.30 kobo per share.

Wapic topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.59 percent to drop from N0.73 kobo to N0.66 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N672bn to selloffs in Wema Bank, BUA Cement, others

UPDC’s share price dropped by N0.11 kobo to end trading at N1.08 from N1.19 kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance lost N0.13 kobo to end trading with N1.30 kobo from N1.43 kobo per share.

Chellaram’s share dropped from N1.46 kobo to N1.33 kobo per share after losing N0.13 kobo during trading.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.27 kobo, dropping from N3.62 kobo to N3.35 kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 4.69 billion shares valued at N87.80 billion.

FCMB followed with 126.76 million shares worth N744.09 million.

Access Corporation sold 56.48 million shares worth N1.01 billion.

Japaul Gold traded 55.24 million shares valued at N55.77 million, while Transcorp sold 49.18 million shares valued at N185.75 million.

