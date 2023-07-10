Nigeria witnessed unprecedented corruption under Buhari – Kukah

The Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said on Monday Nigeria witnessed unprecedented corruption under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The cleric stated this in his address at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He lamented that corruption festered under Buhari’s watch.

Kukah was one of the fiercest critics of the Buhari administration throughout the eight years the former military ruler stayed in power.

He repeatedly criticised the government over its poor handling of the country’s security challenges and economy.

The cleric said: “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms.”

He urged the current administration to uphold the country’s democracy and engender development in the interest of Nigerians.

