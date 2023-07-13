Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Court rejects Sen Adeyemi’s plea to nullify results of Kogi APC guber primary

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday declined to declare the All Progressives Congress, APC-conducted governorship primary poll invalid ahead of the Kogi state governor election scheduled for November 11.Read more

2. Tinubu promises to roll out palliatives, stable power at meeting with Class of 1999 governors

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday promised to come up with palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.Read more

3. Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME result validity to three years

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the validity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results to three years.Read more

4. Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for UTME malpractice, impersonation in Ondo

The Federal High Court, Akure, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of four suspects arrested for impersonation and examination malpractices during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ondo State.Read more

5. Reps to intervene in NFF/Falcons dispute ahead of Women’s World Cup

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to intervene in the dispute between the country’s women’s national soccer team, the Super Falcons, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.Read more

6. Anthrax: Senate advocates nationwide vaccination of livestock

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to embark on nationwide vaccination of livestock in the country with the anthrax spore vaccine.Read more

7. Barbican, Honeywell owners to meet with FBN stakeholders amid shareholders’ rift

The owners of Barbican Capital Limited, and its affiliate, Honeywell Group, Obafemi Otudeko and Foluke Oyeleye, will meet with stakeholders of FBN Holdings this week.Read more

8. In-fighting among Otudeko, Otedola, others costs First Bank shareholders N61bn

Shareholders of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings lost about eight per cent of their investment on Wednesday, as the rift between Oba Otudeko and other majority shareholders took a toll on the firm.Read more

9. Troops kill 3 suspected bandits, recover weapons in Plateau

Troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army deployed to quell the crisis in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday killed three suspected bandits in the area.Read more

10. Balogun rejoins Rangers on one year deal

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has made a return to Scottish Premiership club Rangers as he signed a fresh one-year contract.Read more

