In-fighting among Otudeko, Otedola, others costs First Bank shareholders N61bn

Shareholders of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings lost about eight per cent of their investment on Wednesday, as the rift between Oba Otudeko and other majority shareholders took a toll on the firm.

This is according to the stock market performance of FBN Holdings on Wednesday, as the company’s share fell to N19.80 kobo, from N21.5 kobo per share.

Backstory

Ripples Nigeria previously reported that Otudeko acquired 4.77 billion shares of FBN Holdings last week, handing him a 13.3 per cent stake in the company.

This made him the largest shareholder in FBN Holdings, above Femi Otedola, who became the largest shareholder in 2021 before Otudeko’s recent acquisitions, ahead of Hassan Odukale and Mike Adenuga.

While FBN Holdings publicly acknowledged Otudeko’s acquisition, his presence in the company wasn’t welcomed, and the board, representing the majority shareholders, have begun to find ways to prevent him from cementing his position in the firm.

The board fear some of them could lose their jobs, as the acquisition will lead to a reshuffle of the board, which Otudeko previously led as Chairman, before he was sacked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for sacking the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the banking subsidiary, First Bank.

READ ALSO:CBN fines First Bank for fraudulent dealings, accounts

Also, Ripples Nigeria reported after Otudeko acquired the shares, Ecobank warned FBN Holdings against approving the investor as their largest shareholder.

Ecobank accused Otudeko of owing N13.5 billion, while declaring that should FBN Holdings approve the share acquisition of Otudeko, FBN Holdings will be aiding in the diversion of funds.

New development

Amid the drama in FBN Holdings, shareholders are at the receiving end, as their investment fell by 7.9 per cent at the close of trading on Wednesday, a day after the Ecobank story was reported.

The drop represents a loss of N61.02 billion in the total investments held by FBN Holdings’ shareholders, Ripples Nigeria gathered.

It was also learnt that the total market valuation of FBN Holdings fell to N710.72 billion from N771.74 billion reported on Tuesday.

The drop in FBN Holdings’ share value indicates a decline in the confidence of the stock market investors in FBN Holdings, due to the blurry future caused by the disagreement between the largest and other majority shareholders, as well as the warning from Ecobank.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now