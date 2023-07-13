How Kelechi Iheanacho can be the forward Forest need

Following a hair-raising escape from relegation last season, Nottingham Forest’s management is already drawing up plans for a more stable Premier League campaign. Their man of the moment was undoubtedly Taiwo Awoniyi, whose 10-goal tally in his debut Premier League season proved crucial for Forest’s survival. However, the Forest executives are keen on strengthening the squad to avoid another relegation struggle, and their sights are set on Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho to join forces with Awoniyi upfront.

The fallout from Leicester City’s recent demotion to the Championship implies that Iheanacho, a pivotal figure at Leicester, faces Championship football if he opts to stay put. However, a move to Forest presents an attractive opportunity for the Nigerian to maintain his top-tier status.

Iheanacho: Player Profile

Hailing from Imo, Nigeria, Iheanacho’s football journey began at the Taye Academy in Owerri, where his impressive performances fast-tracked his ascent through the ranks. His exploits at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he scored six goals and provided seven assists, helped Nigeria to the championship and earned him the prestigious Golden Ball award.

Various clubs such as Arsenal, Sporting, and Porto had him on their radar, but Manchester City clinched the deal. Iheanacho signed a pre-contract agreement with the Cityzens in 2012, and after securing the Most Promising Talent of the Year at the CAF Awards, he set sail for England.

Iheanacho quickly made a name for himself in the U-19 and U-21 sides. His standout performances during the club’s pre-season tour in Australia won him a place in the senior squad, and he marked his debut in August 2015 with a win over Watford. Later, a decisive strike against Crystal Palace, moments after coming on, further sealed his place in City’s ranks.

In 2017, Iheanacho switched to Leicester City in a £25 million deal. Despite the club’s drastic tumble, Iheanacho significantly impacted with 55 goals and 33 assists. These numbers become even more impressive, considering he was often not the first choice.

Before Leicester, while at Manchester City, he was largely a backup to Sergio Aguero, yet managed 21 goals and eight assists in 64 appearances. Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss, once hailed Iheanacho as an ‘incredible’ player and a ‘fantastic person.’

Iheanacho’s Prospects at Forest

The rumour mill at Nottingham Forest is abuzz with the news of Iheanacho potentially switching to the red side of the City Ground. With a deal nearly finalised and a reported £8 million transfer fee on the table, Forest’s strategists are keen to amp up their frontline attack.

The prospect of seeing Iheanacho in tandem with his close mate, Awoniyi, offers a tantalising vision of a potent striking duo that could well terrorise Premier League defences.

Forest’s management and fanbase hope Iheanacho’s arrival can tip the scales in their favour in the perennial battle against relegation.

There’s an air of expectation that his inclusion can bolster the team’s firepower, leading to a stronger standing in the Premier League. After all, a club of Forest’s stature and rich history deserves to be a permanent fixture in English football’s top tier.

The Forest fans already dream of the great things that Iheanacho can bring to their club. They’re optimistic that the Nigerian forward’s experience and goal-scoring prowess can substantially improve the team’s survival odds in the Premier League.

Indeed, the issue of Premier League survival is a hot topic each season and betting companies across the UK often offer odds on this thrilling, albeit nerve-wracking aspect of the game. Interested fans who enjoy tracking the relegation dogfight can look up Nottingham’s odds on a consecutive Premier league survival, which can be found on various betting sites across the UK.

It’s a gripping way to follow the season, but fans would undoubtedly prefer to see their team comfortably mid-table or above rather than languishing in the drop zone.

Last season, despite a 23-year Premier League hiatus, Forest was tenacious in their resolve to solidify their top-flight status. They brought in an impressive 28 players during the season, a move that raised eyebrows but ultimately paid dividends as they staved off relegation.

A key component of Forest’s survival was Taiwo Awoniyi, whose ten goals, including the decisive one against Arsenal that secured their Premier League berth, were invaluable. Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White also shone alongside him, contributing to a combined total of 24 goals. The sweet victory over Arsenal and a memorable win against Liverpool will be cherished memories from their campaign.

However, despite these victories, Forest ended the season 16th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone. Their tally of 38 goals from 33 big chances hints at a clinical efficiency in front of goal, but the defensive side of their game paints a less rosy picture. Forest leaked 68 goals, the joint fourth-highest in the division. It’s an area manager Steve Cooper will need to address.

Conclusion

Bringing in Iheanacho, however, could be the masterstroke Forest needs. The Nigerian’s scoring prowess, Premier League experience, and potential chemistry with Awoniyi offer an exciting prospect for Forest’s forthcoming campaign. As we approach the new season, Nottingham Forest fans will eagerly watch this space for more news and updates.

