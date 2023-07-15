Politics
Arewa youth group cautions Tinubu against appointing northern sycophants as ministers
A northern youth coalition under the auspices of Northern Youths Group For Renewed Hope, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against appointing sycophants from the region as ministers to prevent his administration’s failure.
The group which gave the warning at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, urged the President to select serious-minded people with the country’s interests at heart.
In a statement issued by its President, James Sabastine Danbaki, the youth group said the advice became necessary for Tinubu to select the best hands to help him move the country forward.
Read also: Arewa youths join calls for Buhari to resign
“We want to use this medium to appeal to President Bola Tinubu not to, in anyway, give audience to any of the former aides of ministers in the administration of the immediate-past government, especially those from the North, because they were monumental failures.
“Not having capable aides or ministers to assist in discharging the necessary responsibilities means that this administration has failed,” the statement said.
The group further stressed the need for the president to appoint detribalised persons who share the same set goals with him instead of picking sycophants, as that would derail his good plans for the country.
