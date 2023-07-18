Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Kyari takes over as APC acting Nat’l Chairman, Omisore locked out of meeting

Following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North) has emerged as acting National Chairman of the party.Read more

2. Tinubu’s final written address designed to intimidate judiciary – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described as an assault on the country’s corporate existence President Bola Tinubu’s final written address at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

3. ‘There will be no chaos if you are sacked by tribunal,’ LP tells Tinubu

The Labour Party on Monday tackled President Bola Tinubu over the statement credited to him on his final written address at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

4. Nigerian govt confirms first anthrax case in Niger farm

The Federal Government has confirmed cases of anthrax among some farm animals in Niger State.Read more

5. OAUTH doctors begin 14-day warning strike over unpaid salaries

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, has directed its members to embark on a two-week warning strike from Tuesday.Read more

6. Court fixes July 21 for Oduah’s arraignment in N5bn fraud case

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed July 21 for the arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate up from 22.41, hits 22.79 in June

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose from 22.41 per cent in May 2023 to 22.79 per cent for June 2023, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.Read more

8. Nigerian govt approves 9,000 autogas filling stations after surge in fuel price

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology has revealed that the Federal Government has approved 9,000 licensed filling stations for the co-location of Compressed Natural Gas or autogas fuel dispensers.Read more

9. Gunmen kill monarch in Imo

Gunmen on Monday killed the traditional ruler of the Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze James Nnamdi.Read more

10. Wenger says Arsenal in good place to win Premier League

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has expressed confidence that the Gunners will win the 2023/2024 Premier League title.Read more

