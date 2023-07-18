Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Kyari takes over as APC acting Nat’l Chairman, Omisore locked out of meeting
Following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North) has emerged as acting National Chairman of the party.Read more
2. Tinubu’s final written address designed to intimidate judiciary – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described as an assault on the country’s corporate existence President Bola Tinubu’s final written address at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more
3. ‘There will be no chaos if you are sacked by tribunal,’ LP tells Tinubu
The Labour Party on Monday tackled President Bola Tinubu over the statement credited to him on his final written address at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more
4. Nigerian govt confirms first anthrax case in Niger farm
The Federal Government has confirmed cases of anthrax among some farm animals in Niger State.Read more
5. OAUTH doctors begin 14-day warning strike over unpaid salaries
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, has directed its members to embark on a two-week warning strike from Tuesday.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 16, 2023
6. Court fixes July 21 for Oduah’s arraignment in N5bn fraud case
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed July 21 for the arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more
7. Nigeria’s inflation rate up from 22.41, hits 22.79 in June
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose from 22.41 per cent in May 2023 to 22.79 per cent for June 2023, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.Read more
8. Nigerian govt approves 9,000 autogas filling stations after surge in fuel price
The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology has revealed that the Federal Government has approved 9,000 licensed filling stations for the co-location of Compressed Natural Gas or autogas fuel dispensers.Read more
9. Gunmen kill monarch in Imo
Gunmen on Monday killed the traditional ruler of the Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze James Nnamdi.Read more
10. Wenger says Arsenal in good place to win Premier League
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has expressed confidence that the Gunners will win the 2023/2024 Premier League title.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...