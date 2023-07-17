Court fixes July 21 for Oduah’s arraignment in N5bn fraud case

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed July 21 for the arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge fixed the date after the EFCC’s counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), urged the court to allow the defendants to take their plea having filed the charge against them since December 17, 2020.

The EFCC had attempted to arraign Oduah alongside Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Other defendants are Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited, and Sobora International Limited.

The commission alleged that Oduah who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly, misappropriated N5 billion when she served as minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In the 25-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, the defendants were accused of conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

