The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology has revealed that the Federal Government has approved 9,000 licensed filling stations for the co-location of Compressed Natural Gas or autogas fuel dispensers.

Amid the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, rising to N500 per litre from N189, alternatives are being sought to cushion the pain of the surge in fuel price.

According to the institute in a communique reported on Sunday, there are 50 conversion centres currently upgrading for mass conversion.

Also, auto assemblers are already producing fit-for-purpose dual-fuel vehicles in the country, where gas production was between 8.15 billion to 8.35 billion standard cubic feet/day.

The institute said this is sufficient for Nigerians, considering the country has gas reserves of about 209 trillion cubic feet.

Already, FG is supporting the deployment of over one million conversion kits for trucks and smaller vehicles, the communique further stated.

“There are over 9,000 licensed retail outlets classified fit-for-purpose for co-location of autogas fuel nationwide.

“There are 50 conversion centres currently upgrading for mass conversion and training of technicians in the country. Auto assemblers are already producing fit-for-purpose dual-fuel vehicles in the country.

“The Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme had held extensive multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement and secured impressive programme support and buy-in.

“The government is supporting the deployment of over one million conversion kits for trucks and smaller vehicles,” the communique reads.

