Rashford signs new Man Utd contract until 2028

Marcus Rashford of England has agreed to a new contract with Manchester United that would keep him there through 2028.

The 25-year-old’s last contract was set to end in 2024, so he and United had been in negotiations for a while.

Rashford’s new contract with the Red Devils is worth £325,000-a-week.

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt,” he said.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.”

Last season, the striker saw a comeback under new boss Erik ten Hag, scoring 30 goals in 56 appearances.

Rashford has scored 123 goals in 359 games since his debut in 2016 against Midtjylland for his team.

