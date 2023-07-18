Giggs cleared over domestic violence charges

Ryan Giggs, a former player for Manchester United and the manager of Wales, has been exonerated of charges that he beat his ex-girlfriend and her sister.

It follows the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision to drop the charges following a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

48-year-old Giggs has consistently denied hitting Kate Greville, 38, or using coercive or controlling behavior toward Emma Greville.

On all three counts, Judge Hilary Manley ruled that he was not guilty.

The retrial has been scheduled to begin at Manchester Crown Court at the end of this month.

