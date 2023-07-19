Tobi Amusan risks losing world records after anti-doping charge, vows to seek justice

The world record holder in the women’s hurdles, Tobi Amusan, disclosed in the early hours of Wednesday that she had been accused of violating anti-doping rules after failing three drug tests in a 12-month period.

In addition, Amusan swore to clear her name prior to the tournament, which will take place in Budapest the following month.

This was revealed by the 26-year-old Nigerian athlete in a post on her Instagram page.

She said, “Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”

According to the AIU, an athlete who misses tests within a period of 12 months is guilty of anti-doping rule violation, and the penalty includes suspension for two years, which may be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

The latest development has now cast doubt on Amusan’s participation in next month’s world championships.

Amusan set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships.

