News
Tinubu orders probe into the case of two-year-old killed by NDLEA stray bullet in Delta
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday expressed sadness at the death of a two-year-old child killed by a stray bullet from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State.
The toddler, Ivan Omhonrina, was killed by a stray bullet while operatives of the NDLEA were conducting a raid at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on July 13.
The stray bullet also hit Ivan’s sibling, one-year-old Eromonsele in his left eye and he is currently receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, the president directed the NDLEA to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.
He also charged security agents to be more professional when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.
Tinubu said: “I mourn the death of little Ivan and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.
“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.
“I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.
“That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice.”
